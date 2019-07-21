Kemmannugundi lake revival gives hope to farmers

Hirekodige Gram Panchayat has revived Kemmannugundi Kere (lake) situated near Doragalli in Koppa taluk.

The water body had lost its charm after the lake bed was encroached and was on the verge of extinction. With the revival, the lake is filled with water. Villagers too are happy and feel that the lake will help in recharging groundwater in the surrounding areas.

The lake, situated adjacent to the NH 169, will not only help in irrigating the lands of over 100 farmers but will also provide water to cattle and wild animals.

The villagers had been demanding the conservation of the lake for the last few years.

According to gram panchayat officials, “In spite of heavy rainfall, the taluk had faced water crisis during summer. Failure to take up water conservation led to severe drought during the summer.”

Kemmannugundi Kere, Rathnamma Shetty Kere and Bommalapura Ganapathi Temple Kere have been rejuvenated under funds from MGNREGs. With the rejuvenation of Rathnamma Shetty Kere, wild animals can quench their thirst, they added.

Hirekodige Gram Panchayat has won award for implementing ‘Namma Grama Namma Yojane’ effectively and had also won Gandhi Grama Puraskar in 2015-16 and 2017-18.