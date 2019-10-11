Kodagu DC sets 2-day deadline for crop loss survey

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy ordered revenue officials to complete the survey of crop loss within two days in order to hasten disbursal of compensation to farmers affected by floods.

She was addressing a meeting of revenue officials at her office hall on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner, after obtaining details of survey from the joint director of the Agriculture department, said that farmers who had grown agricultural and horticultural crops had suffered great loss. Steps should be taken to disburse the compensation amount to farmers as early as possible, she stressed.

“Names that are missing from the list of farmers eligible for the crop compensation, should be added. Farmers, who had furnished relevant documents along with their applications, should be acknowledgement. The compensation should be transferred to the farmers’ bank accounts,” the deputy commissioner said.

Chandrashekhar, deputy director of the Horticulture department, said that there were different lands belonging to the department. “But, the name of the department has not been mentioned in the RTC of these lands,” he said and urged the deputy commissioner to transfer such land to the department.

The deputy commissioner responded by directing the revenue officials to conduct a survey of the lands and to prepare the RTC in the name of the Horticultural department, accordingly.

Animal Husbandry department Deputy Director Thammaiah said 35 cowsheds in Madikeri, 65 in Virajpet and 17 in Somwarpet were damaged due to incessant rains. Measures were underway to compensate the owners, he added.

Kodagu Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha and Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda were also present at the meeting.