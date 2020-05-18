Kodagu registers new COVID-19 case after 60 days

Kodagu, which was enlisted under the green zone, registered a fresh COVID-19 case on Monday.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy on Monday confirmed that a 45-year-old woman (P 1224), who returned to Kodagu on May 15, is the infected person. She was working as a home nurse in Mumbai.

She had started from Mumbai by bus on May 14 to travel to Mangaluru. With the help of the staff of Urwa police station in Mangaluru, she took a cab and reached Sampaje check post at 9 pm on May 15. After a check-up, she was directly admitted to the district COVID-19 hospital.

No one in Kodagu has come in contact with the infected person. However, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have been intimated so as to track the 14 other passengers who were travelling with the woman, in the private bus from Mumbai to Mangaluru.

Also, the cab driver who ferried her from Mangaluru to Sampaje is being traced.

The last COVID-19 case reported in Kodagu was a person (P 50) who returned from Dubai on March 19.