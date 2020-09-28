Krishna Mutt opened for devotees

Krishna Mutt opened for devotees

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Sep 28 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 23:39 ist
A new path was opened for devotees to enter Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Monday.

After six months, Krishna Mutt was opened for devotees on Monday.

The devotees were allowed to have darshana of the deity from 2 pm to 5 pm. More than 500 devotees had the darshana of the deity.

A new path was opened for the devotees to have darshana of the presiding deity at Krishna Mutt.

Paryaya Adamaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami, Vishwapriya Theertha, Palimaru Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha and Kaniyooru Mutt seer Vidyavallabha Theertha swami opened the new path.

Sanitisers were placed for the devotees. The devotees wore masks and maintained social distancing while having darshana of the deity, said Mutt manager Govindraj Hegde.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Udupi
Karnataka
Mutts

What's Brewing

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 