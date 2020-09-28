Krishna Mutt opened for devotees

After six months, Krishna Mutt was opened for devotees on Monday.

The devotees were allowed to have darshana of the deity from 2 pm to 5 pm. More than 500 devotees had the darshana of the deity.

A new path was opened for the devotees to have darshana of the presiding deity at Krishna Mutt.

Paryaya Adamaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami, Vishwapriya Theertha, Palimaru Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Theertha, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha and Kaniyooru Mutt seer Vidyavallabha Theertha swami opened the new path.

Sanitisers were placed for the devotees. The devotees wore masks and maintained social distancing while having darshana of the deity, said Mutt manager Govindraj Hegde.