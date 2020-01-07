KSOU: BEd students yet to get study materials

Even after 11 months of enrolling for the BEd course at the Karnataka State Open University, the candidates have not received the study materials.

Now, the examination timetable has been announced and the students are in distress.

The admission for the BEd course was completed in February 2019. Even the fees had been paid. The students were said that the study materials would be sent to their respective addresses within two to three weeks.

The BEd examination is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 8.

“I called the concerned authorities several times in the last seven to eight months. I even sent an email. The authorities, in turn, asked us to download the pdf of the study materials from the website,” said a primary school teacher, on condition of anonymity.

“During the admission, we were informed that the examination centre will be in Shivamogga. Now, the examination centres have been shifted to Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru. The KSOU authorities are not guiding us properly,” alleged other students.

KSOU Vice Chancellor Professor S Vidyashankar, who reacted to the confusion over the study materials, said, “The new syllabus was introduced for the BEd course this year. There was a delay in the preparation, but the syllabus is now ready. Owing to delay in floating tender, the study materials have not been printed. Measures will be taken to print the study materials within two days.”

He added that the syllabus has already been uploaded on the website of the KSOU.

“Using the user identity card and password, one can download the study materials. I have no knowledge of a change in the examination centres. I will look into it,” he assured.