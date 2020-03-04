KSRTC bus proposal to M’lore airport in limbo

A proposal to operate Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to Mangalore International Airport (MIA) has been lying in limbo.

Members of the public have been demanding KSRTC buses from Mangaluru to the airport and vice versa since many years as similar to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) running its services to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

When state government’s Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar visited Mangaluru in October 2018, he had directed the KSRTC to operate bus services to the airport and other destinations, including Manipal, from the airport keeping the interests of the student community in mind.

KSRTC had introduced Volvo bus service between Bejai and the airport on a trial basis on July 15, 2011. Due to poor patronage, the service was withdrawn within a few months. The bus had four trips in a day and used to ply via Karnataka Polytechnic, Bondel, and Kavoor.

On the first day of introduction of services, only 14 passengers had hopped onto the KSRTC’s bus to the airport. With the fare from the airport to KSRTC Bus Stand in Bejai fixed at Rs 100 per adult, the day’s collection had not exceeded Rs 1,400. Also, the introduction of KSRTC bus service to the airport was opposed by the taxi drivers.

Many travellers had even suggested the linking of Mangaluru Central Railway Station to the airport to cater to the needs of the passengers travelling in trains.

Rajesh, a regular traveller, said, “The introduction of KSRTC bus to the airport will benefit the common man in reaching the airport for a reasonable price. It will also help in generating revenue for the KSRTC.”

He said as the parking fee was expensive at the airport, passengers were not able to park their cars at the airport and travel to different destinations. KSRTC can also introduce services to Dharmasthala, Udupi and other destinations from the airport, which will also benefit tourists. “Buses operate between the railway station and Kannur International Airport (in Kerala),” he said.

Mangaluru KSRTC Divisional Controller S N Arun said KSRTC had applied with Road Transport Authority (RTA) for a permit to operate its buses to the airport. “Once the permit is issued, the bus services to the airport will be re-introduced,” he said.