Kudlooru Industrial Area to be developed, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that KIADB will develop an industrial area at Kudlooru in Koodumangaluru Gram Panchayat jurisdiction by providing all the basic amenities.

She inspected the industrial area on Wednesday and listened to the woes of the industrialists at a meeting convened at SLN Coffee Instant Coffee Curing Work Hall.

She said that a tender has already been invited for developing a 4.6-km main road to the industrial layout, at an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 crore. The work on streetlights and drains will be taken up at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. The work will commence shortly.

She said that the contractor will be directed to maintain quality work. A third party inspection will be taken up to verify the quality of the work undertaken.

She expressed displeasure at documents not being handed over in the name of KIADB even after 30 years.

A separate meeting will be convened to discuss the lack of land for development works in Madikeri, she added.

Industrialist Basheer said, “The government had issued an order on the new tax policy in the year 2018. If the Gram Panchayat levies tax with effect from 2018, the industrialists are ready to pay the tax. The tax order announced by the government in 2016-17 was unscientific. Hence, a new order was issued.”

SLN Manager Vishwanathan said, “The tax levied on the industries were exorbitant in the past. The small industries are unable to pay such a huge tax. Hence, relaxation should be provided.”

The deputy commissioner directed the PDO to prepare an action plan for the cleanliness of the industrial layout.

In addition, the action plan for maintenance of drains, streetlights, drinking water facilities, construction of public toilets, installation of dust bins, clearing of petty shops beside the road and construction of temporary stalls in the layout should be prepared. The action plan should be prepared in consultation with the representatives of industries, she added.

‘Rs 1.27 cr tax pending’

PDO Ayesha said that there are 112 industries in the industrial layout. Of these, only 12 industries have been paying the tax regularly. About 1.27 crore tax is pending for payment from 100 industries.

The deputy commissioner directed the PDO to utilise 40% of the tax collected for the development of the industrial area.

Inspection by DC

Following complaints by villagers on encroachment of land belonging to a crematorium and lake in the industrial layout, the deputy commissioner inspected the spot.

ZP member K R Manjula, GP former president K K Bogappa and member Pramila Jyothi furnished documents to prove encroachment.