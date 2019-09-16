Kukke Temple: 'Setting up authority may expedite devpt'

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has said that discussions are underway on setting up an authority for Kukke Subrahmanya Temple on the lines of Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) Temple Authority.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the Muzrai department in the city on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa suggested that an authority for Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, one of the richest temples in Karnataka, can be constituted on the lines of the M M Hills Temple Authority. “Setting up an authority can help expedite the developmental works of the temple. The authority will be chaired by the chief minister and have a senior KAS officer as secretary. The revenue generated can be utilised effectively if the authority is constituted,” she pointed out.

The minister said that the encroachment on land belonging to temples under the Muzrai department should be cleared. A report on the reclaimed encroached land should be submitted,

Kota added.

He also urged officials to ensure maintenance of cleanliness in temples. “The ban on plastic should be implemented effectively. There is a need to prevent devotees from offering flowers, fruits in plastic covers, ” he stressed.

Thodikana Temple

Diwakar, president of Thodikana Temple Renovation Committee, said that the temple is facing problem in registering a two-acre land donated to the temple. “The authorities have been demanding a conversion certificate and the temple does not have Rs 7.5 lakh to register the land. The registration amount should be waived and the demand for conversion certificate should be exempted,” Diwakar urged.

He also sought funds from the government to construct a dining hall on the temple premises. The minister responded by directing Diwakar to submit a proposal.

“Dakshina Kannada has 36 ‘A’ category temples, 44 ‘B’ category and 494 ‘C’ category temples. Depending on the income, ‘C’ category temples can be upgraded to ‘B’ category and ‘B’ category temples can be upgraded to ‘A’ category,” Kota added.