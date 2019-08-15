Kukke temple to donate Rs 1 crore for relief fund

The managing committee of the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has decided to donate over Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Speaking to mediapersons, Committee President Nithyananda Mundodi said; “Rain coupled with floods have damaged houses, farm land and temples. To help the affected families, the Temple will hand over Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The decision of the committee was conveyed to the deputy commissioner.

”The government, in its circular, had asked the temple to hand over clothes for the natural calamity victims. Accordingly, clothes will be handed over to the victims in Belthangady, Bantwal and Madikeri taluks after bringing it to the notice of the deputy commissioner and Puttur assistant commissioner.