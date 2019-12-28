'Kuvempu’s works have power to motivate kids'

The word Kuvempu itself creates excitement in the mind, said writer Rajeshwari Tejaswi.

Speaking at the inauguration of Kuvempu Natakotsava and Kuvempu Geetha Gayana organised by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Prathishtana, Sahyadri Rangataranga, Kuvempu Natakotsava Samithi and Kannada and Culture department at Kalamandira in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, she said, “I saw Kuvempu for the first time in Mysuru. I felt excited when I saw him. The pedestrians and shopkeepers would wish him when he would travel in the car on the roads of Mysuru.”

Kuvempu’s works ‘Nanna Gopala’ and ‘Kindarijogi’ caught the attention of the children. His works had the power to motivate children.

Adichunchanagiri University Registrar Dr C K Subraya said Kuvempu had spread the message on ‘Vishwa Manava’. He was a lover of nature.

“Peace will prevail by adopting the principles propagated by Kuvempu,” he said.

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Prathishtana secretary Kadidal Prakash said, “The plays written by Kuvempu are relevant all the time. The foundation has been promoting theatre activities. The play Malegalalli Madumadagalu has seen 80 shows so far.