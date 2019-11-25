Lack of cleanliness affects APMC yard in Ajjampura

The APMC yard in Ajjampura has turned into a waste collection centre. The yard has been providing shelter to drunkards, destitutes and migrant labourers.

The lack of maintenance of the yard has inconvenienced the farmers in selling their produce.

There is a vast area for selling farm produce at the market. In addition to five sheds, four more sheds were constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore recently. The work on the road and drains are in progress at the venue.

“The gate of the market has also been damaged. A majority of the farmers get onion from the farm for cleaning at the APMC yard. After selling good quality onions to merchants, they leave behind the rotten onions. The rotten onions have made the entire area reek of a nauseating smell. We have to pinch our nose while entering the market for purchase,” said Sulochanamma, who resides on the road in front of the market.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Bana President Devaraj Aras said, “The waste generated at the market is burnt. The practice of indiscriminate burning of garbage inconveniences the residents nearby. Drunkards throw liquor sachets and bottles inside the APMC yard.”

Every Tuesday, a shandy is held in the APMC where coconuts, chilly and banana are sold by the farmers. Farmers sit beside the road near APMC to sell the produce. As a result, vehicles are unable to enter inside the APMC yard. The farmers should be directed to sell their produce inside the sheds in the APMC yard, said Hiriya Nagarika Vedike President Shivamurthy.

APMC former director Rangaswamy said, “Migrant farm labourers who come to clean onions stay back in the APMC premises. As there is no public toilet, they attend nature’s call in open in the APMC premises. As a result, there is a lack of cleanliness. Those who are supposed to maintain the yard are silent.”