Landslide-affected railway track restored in Mangaluru

South Western Railway has restored the track near Siribagilu railway station on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat stretch that was affected by landslide.

The passenger train services on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section was disrupted since July 20 as the track was suspended due to continuous slipping of loose soil along with boulders in the form of slurry on the tracks owing to incessant rains. Several boulders were infringing the railway track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station. The infringement has been removed through blasting and the track restored on Thursday morning. Trains are now running normally in the section.

Railway staff undertook massive restoration work at the location in hostile weather conditions to clear the debris from the stretch. Five excavating machines were put into use and more than 100 railway personnel and labourers worked round the clock to clear the debris and several boulders infringing on track just out of the mouth of the tunnel between Siribagilu and Subramanya road.

The first landslide during this Monsoon had occurred on July 4 and services resumed a day after. Another landslide had occurred on July 9 affecting the services, which again were restored the next day.