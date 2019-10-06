Leopard trapped in Kundapur

A male leopard was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department near Maladi Government Higher Primary School in Thekkatte Gram Panchayat jurisdiction, on Sunday.

After the leopard was spotted around acacia and mango plantations near the schools, the locals had informed the Forest Department officials, who in turn had placed a cage to trap the leopard with a dog as bait.

The 10-year-old leopard was spotted in and around Maladi for the last few years. A female leopard was trapped in a cage last year in Maladi area.