Lockdown effect: No demand for flowers, green chillies

Marigold and green chilli growers have incurred huge loss following the Covid-19 lockdown. There is no demand for the flowers.

Even last year, marigold flowers were ready for harvest in March when the country went for a lockdown. The flowers were not harvested and left in the field.

The situation continued even this year. Without buyers, flowers are getting dried up in the fields.

Following the lockdown, the temple fairs and other auspicious programmes have been suspended. As a result, there is no demand for flowers, said a farmer.

Farmer Prasanna said, "I had spent Rs 40,000 per acre to cultivate marigold. I was expecting a profit of Rs 50,000 per acre. Now, all my expectations have been dashed. There was good demand for marigold in 2018. The flower had fetched Rs 30 per kg. Now there is neither price nor demand."

Marigold is cultivated on a large scale in Yadoor, Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet, Kodlipete hobli and other villages.

Similarly, farmers who had cultivated green chillies too have incurred losses.

The farmers had toiled hard in the field for three months. The sudden lockdown and rainfall have damaged the crops.

Owing to untimely rainfall, the crops have been damaged. Further, the lockdown has aggravated the situation.

"The crop is getting rotten. We are unable to harvest it owing to a shortage of labourers as well," said the farmers.

Even beans, long yard beans and tomato plants have been damaged in the rain.

Farmer Lokesh from Hanagallu Shettalli said, "I have incurred losses for the last two years. The officials have promised compensation for the loss of crops. No compensation has reached me so far. Farming will be a difficult venture if the government fails to support us."