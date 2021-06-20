Lockdown extended till July 5 in Kodagu

As the Covid-19 positivity rate has not come down, the lockdown has been extended till July 5 in Kodagu district.

All the regulations which are in place will be continued.

Vegetable and fruit stalls, grocery stalls, shops related to agricultural equipment, warehouses of agricultural products, fish and meat stalls and Hopcom stalls will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 am to 1 pm.

The farmers may purchase fertilisers on the respective days and during the approved time. The bill has to be obtained invariably.

The fertilisers should be transported on the same day from the shop to the agricultural site. The bill should be produced at the time of the inspection, during transportation.

Permission has been given to the shops selling raincoats, umbrellas, tarpaulins, cloth and footwears on three days, considering the necessity of these items. Fair price shops will be open as well.

Standalone milk booths can operate between 6 am to 10 am. The segregation and the distribution of newspapers should be done during the same period.

Hospitals, medical shops, petrol bunks and gas stations will remain open round the clock.

Take away is permitted in hotels, restaurants on the three days from 6 am to 1 pm.

Persons entering the district are required to provide their address, contact number and place of stay at the check posts. People coming from other districts should undergo home quarantine for 14 days compulsorily.

Unnecessary movement of people is totally banned.