Logo, FB page of Jilla Utsava launched

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that a three-day Jilla Utsava (Chikkamagaluru Habba) will be organised from February 28 to March 1.

Speaking after releasing the logo of the event and unveiling the Facebook page of the Jilla Utsava, the minister said the Utsava will be held at Subhash Chandra Bose district ground and Kuvempu Kala Mandira.

As many as 15 sub-committees have been constituted to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

A theatre festival, music and dance programmes and folk art forms will be part of the festival.

Around 6,000 artistes will take part in the procession. Twenty departments will put up stalls to spread the message on their pro-people programmes.

Exhibition on millets, farm equipment, pottery and others will be held.

The minister directed the officials to arrange vegetarian and non-vegetarian food mela.

Additional bus services should be introduced to the district to attract tourists, he added.