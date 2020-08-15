Look for innovative solutions to face challenges: NITK director

NITK, Surathkal, celebrated the 74th National Independence Day with Director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, unfurling the national flag.

Prof Rao addressing the gathering said, “On this particular day, we need to ask one question. What have we gained in these 73 years of Independence? The youth have acquired the greatest skills of the 21st century, a matter of joy for the country. In order to save the country, one needs to be united in thoughts, actions, and opinions.”

"The economy, issues of migrant workers, condition of schoolchildren and online classes have been some great challenges to all of us. As a single entity, we’re trying to face emerging challenges. Let us stand up and overcome the issues we’re facing, instead of adding to it, let us start looking at novel innovative solutions,” Rao added.

Saral App was developed by one of the students to help migrant workers and the district administration of Bokaro during the lockdown. NITK embraced the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic by taking up online classes for students on schedule, without disturbing the academic calendar.

Lauding the New Education Policy 2020, he said providing high-quality education opportunities to youth will ensure a bright future for the country.

In view of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Independence Day celebrations were live-streamed following the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.