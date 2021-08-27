Lorry cleaner dies in road accident

The cleaner of a container lorry died as the vehicle overturned on National Highway 275 in Balekadu near Suntikoppa on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Subramani (30), a native of Bommanahalli, Hospet, Ballari.

The lorry was transporting chocolate from Hospet to Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

The driver of the lorry lost control over the vehicle. As a result, the lorry toppled on the road. During the accident, Subramani was trapped under the vehicle.

Muralidhar, the driver, has sustained minor injuries.

Subramani is survived by his wife.