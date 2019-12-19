M’luru records all-time high Dec temperature

Mangaluru recorded an all-time extreme weather with a highest temperature of 37.3 C.

Incidentally, this is the highest temperature across India.

Severe cold conditions were witnessed in northern parts of India, while Chennai witnessed cloudy weather with the temperature hovering around 30 C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature departure from normal was 4 C.

Mangaluru’s extreme temperature eclipsed the previous all-time record temperature of 36.9 C witnessed on December 21, 2012. The maximum temperature recorded during the corresponding period in previous year was 36.6, according to IMD.