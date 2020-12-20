Mahila Samskritikotsava enthralls audience

Mahila Samskritikotsava enthralls audience

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Dec 20 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 01:30 ist
Kanooru-Kothooru Mahila Madala president Mayamma Bopaiah inaugurates Mahila Samskritikotsava at Kanooru Primary School ground.

Mahila Samskritikotsava organised by Kanooru-Kothooru Mahila Madala, Kanooru Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society and Kannada and Culture department at Kanooru Primary School ground enthralled the audience.

Pooja Kunitha, Gejje Kunitha, Pata Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Garudibombe, Nagari, Yaravara Kunitha, Lambani dance, Somanakunitha, Kamsale and other cultural programmes were held. The programme was organised as a part of Mahila Utsava. The graceful performance of Pooja Kunitha by a team from Chikkamagaluru left the audience spellbound.

Dollu Kunitha artistes from Sagar made the audience tap their feet. Kodava dance highlighted the culture and tradition of the Kodavas.

Saxophone by the artistes from Mysuru also received a huge round of applause.

Kanooru-Kothooru Mahila Madala president Mayamma Bopaiah inaugurated the rally in the morning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahila Samskritikotsava
Kanooru Primary School
Pooja Kunitha
Dollu Kunitha
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

 