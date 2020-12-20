Mahila Samskritikotsava enthralls audience

Mahila Samskritikotsava organised by Kanooru-Kothooru Mahila Madala, Kanooru Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society and Kannada and Culture department at Kanooru Primary School ground enthralled the audience.

Pooja Kunitha, Gejje Kunitha, Pata Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Garudibombe, Nagari, Yaravara Kunitha, Lambani dance, Somanakunitha, Kamsale and other cultural programmes were held. The programme was organised as a part of Mahila Utsava. The graceful performance of Pooja Kunitha by a team from Chikkamagaluru left the audience spellbound.

Dollu Kunitha artistes from Sagar made the audience tap their feet. Kodava dance highlighted the culture and tradition of the Kodavas.

Saxophone by the artistes from Mysuru also received a huge round of applause.

Kanooru-Kothooru Mahila Madala president Mayamma Bopaiah inaugurated the rally in the morning.