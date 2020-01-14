Makara Sankranti celebrated with fervour at Krishna Mutt in Udupi

Makara Sankranti or Makara Sankramana, movement of Sun from Dhanu Rashi to Makara Rashi and commencement of Uttarayana according to solar calendar, was celebrated with great religious fervour and gaiety.

The day marks the occasion when Madhwacharya, chief proponent of Dvaita philosophy, installed the Saligramashila (black stone) idol of Lord Krishna and established Ashta Mutt (Eight mutts) with eight ‘Bala Sanyasis’ to perform Sri Krishna Puja for a period of two months by every pontiff on a rotation basis.

To celebrate installation of the idol of Lord Krishna in Udupi, every year seven-day car festival is organised in the night.

On the sixth day on Tuesday, three huge ‘Rathas’ were pulled by the devotees assembled on Car Street unlike pulling of two Rathas during last five days.

The pontiffs from Ashta mutt joined the colourful car festival as the idols of Lord Krishna, Lord Mukhyaprana, Lord Chandramouleeshwar and Lord Anantheshwar were taken out in different ‘Rathas’.

As part of the seven-day car festival, ‘Choornotsav’, the daylight car festival will be held on Wednesday, where the clay idol of the presiding deity will be taken out in ‘Bramharatha’.

After the procession, the clay idol will by immersed in Madhwa Sarovar, the main temple tank, which will be followed by holy dip of the pontiffs and the devotees.