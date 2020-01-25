Make arrangements for mass marriage in Udupi: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha directed officials and managements of various temples in the district to make preparations for the mass marriage to be conducted on April 26.

“The mass marriages will be conducted in the prominent temples, coming under Religious Endowmment Department, in the district,’’ he added.

Chairing a preparatory meeting on Friday, he said the bride would be given gold ‘Taali’, weighing 8 gms.

The purchase of the gold Thali should be carried out in a transparent manner. Tender should be floated as per the guidelines, he added.

The deputy commissioner said, ‘Taali' should be designed as per the local tradition. The gold should be of 22-carat purity and should have 916 hallmark.”

There is a need to create awareness on the mass marriage. The financial assistance given by the Department of Women and Child Development should be distributed during the marriage ceremony, he added.

As a part of the preparations to the mass marriage, the registration of bride and groom will be held till March 27. The list of registered couples will be published in the temple on April 1.

The public can file objections to the list till April 6 and the final list of couples will be published on April 11.

Department of Religious Endowment Assistant Commissioner Ravi Kumar, Tahsildar Sudhakar and others were present at the meeting.