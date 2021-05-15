Make preparations to tackle monsoon: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed officials to take all precautionary measures to tackle natural calamities during the monsoon.

In a video conference with the district-level and taluk-level officials, she said that the district has experienced vast damage in terms of properties and crops during the last two years. The officials should initiate all precautionary measures to avoid damages.

The officials should be alert in hilly areas. In case of necessity, people living in hilly areas should be shifted to relief centres in advance, she said.

Taluk-level tahsildars and local nodal officers should work in coordination. The district calamity management authority must be alert. All officials should be in headquarters, she added.