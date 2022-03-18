Making a change with Re 1 a day initiative

A unique initiative of Rs 1 per day has been initiated to provide scholarships to all the students at Kittel Memorial PU College at Gorigudda in Mangaluru.

The alumni and well-wishers of the college in the year 2020 had started the ‘Kittel charity for love and service' initiative.

Accordingly, Rs 1 per day or Rs 365 per year or above was raised from the alumni and well-wishers of the college for the benefit of the students in the college. However, it was discontinued due to the pandemic.

Principal Vittala A said that during the academic year, the college has decided to continue the initiative.

A majority of students pursuing their studies in the college hail from an economically weak background. To help all the students, the initiative has been taken up. At present, there are 99 students studying in the college, he said.

“We have a bylaw to ensure that money will be used for a scholarship for the students and also for the infrastructure of the college, high school. The alumni and well-wishers of the college can donate either Rs 365 or more through an online payment. The collected money is distributed equally among the students as a scholarship. The students are motivated to score well while distributing scholarship,” said the principal.

In fact, to maintain transparency on the collected funds, a separate account has been maintained. The payment should be only made online. The college has decided to publish accounts of the same through a website.

Eco-friendly initiatives

Meanwhile, the alumni of Kittel Memorial High School have taken up a series of eco-friendly initiatives to mark the completion of 40 years of existence of the school.

Jayaprakash, Yogini and others from the alumni association visited about 24 schools in the district and taught students about making pens using used papers by inserting seeds into them.

An awareness campaign holding a placard that read 'don't dump waste' was held for a week at Valencia.

In addition, awareness on scientific disposal of garbage and management of plastic by distributing pamphlets were held near Gorigudda, Valencia and Ekkur.

Further, pamphlets with 30 simple methods to improve the environment were read out in schools.

The students were also taught about preparing eco-bricks using plastic bottles.

In addition, an eco-brick bench was also laid at Kittel Memorial High School using around 90 plastic bottles, said Jayaprakash.