‘Makkala Santhe’ draws customers in large numbers

Children who were part of Makkala Santhe were successful in drawing customers to their stalls and selling the products including vegetables and mouth-watering dishes.

The whole venue was abuzz with activities, with kids luring the visitors, trying to sell their products at a cheaper rate. They were trying their best to attract customers.

By noon, all the vegetables and fruits brought by children were sold out and kids were counting their income for the day.

Tomato, onion, potato, brinjal, papaya, orange, banana and guava were sold at the venue. An egg was sold for Rs 7, five oranges fetched Rs 20 and while ‘Maragenasu’ was sold between Rs 2 to Rs 5.

In addition to vegetables and fruits, children were seen selling cow urine in a bottle and sugarcane.

There was a huge demand for churmuri, panipuri, sprouted pulses chats, masala buttermilk and lemon juice at the venue.

In addition, there were stalls selling organic products.

Vegetables under the name of Shantiniketana Raitha Bandhu was sold out within a few minutes.

There were tableaux (Mantapa) competitions on the occasion. Each team was given 10 minutes time to present their tableau.

The use of plastic was banned during the Makkala Dasara. The children were seen selling their products in paper bags and cloth bags at the venue.