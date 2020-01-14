Malpractices in Ashraya scheme echoes at Disha meeting in Madikeri

Alleged malpractices in the allotment of Ashraya houses in the district, echoed during the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring (Disha) Committee meeting, chaired by MP Pratap Simha, at the Zilla Panchayat Auditorium in the city on Tuesday.

Raising the issue, the members alleged that affluent people are availing houses under Ashraya scheme and are selling it for high prices, while the plantation owners are using Ashraya houses as warehouses and cowsheds. Gram Panchayat members are involved in the scam, they said.

MLA Appachu Ranjan directed Somwarpet Taluk Panchayat executive officer Sunil to serve notices to those who have misused the scheme.

MLC Sunil Subramani urged to initiate action against the officials involved in the wrongdoing.

The MLA sought rehabilitation of the homeless people in Karadigodu and Kondangeri villages. There is sufficient government land in Virajpet taluk as well and the homeless in the taluk should be provided in the same taluk, he

said.

The TP executive officer said that there are 5,000 homeless and 6,000 siteless people in the taluk and land has been identified in the taluk for providing sites.

Appacchu Ranjan expressed his discomfiture on the stagnation of work on Kodagu heritage building.

‘Implement effectively’

Pratap Simha directed the officials to ensure that every eligible person gets the house.

He stressed on solving the garbage menace in Stone Hill in Madikeri and suggested studying the waste management unit in Mysuru.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmipriya said that waste management units will be set up in all 104 gram panchayats of the district by March-end.

MLC Sunil Subramani said that the illegal practice of dumping waste from Kerala, in the forest areas of Kutta, should be stopped.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that waste is being dumped on Stone Hill since 1990. Danger awaits if the hill collapses without being able to withstand the weight of garbage, she said.

To a direction by the MP Pratap Simha, CESC executive engineer Somashekhar said that 4,135 families have been identified under Sowbhagya scheme towards electrification and already, 2,000 families have been provided with electricity connection.

ITDP officer Shivkumar said that 19 tribal families in Nagarahole limits will be provided with electricity

connection.

‘Clear trees struck bridges’

Huge trees, washed away by the floods, are stuck at Mukkodlu and Hemmettalu bridges. The trees have not been cleared yet, nominated member Ravi Kushalappa pointed out.

Appachu Ranjan said that no action has been taken even though the issue was raised during the earlier

meet.

Annies Kanmani Joy said that the gram panchayats will be directed to auction the trees if the forest department does not clear the trees.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish was present at the meeting.