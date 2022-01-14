Man arrested for assaulting KSRTC traffic controller

A passenger who had assaulted KSRTC Puttur Traffic Controller Subrahmanya Bhat was arrested by police on Friday.
Subrahmanya Bhat told police that Ashraf from Suratkal had approached him seeking information about a bus plying to Kerala.
Ashraf who left soon returned and assaulted me without any provocation, alleged Bhat.
