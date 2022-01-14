Man arrested for assaulting KSRTC traffic controller

Man arrested for assaulting KSRTC traffic controller

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:41 ist

A passenger who had assaulted KSRTC Puttur Traffic Controller Subrahmanya Bhat was arrested by police on Friday.

Subrahmanya Bhat told police that Ashraf from Suratkal had approached him seeking information about a bus plying to Kerala.

Ashraf who left soon returned and assaulted me without any provocation, alleged Bhat.

man arrested
Assault
KSRTC
Traffic Controller
Mangaluru

