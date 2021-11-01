Man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 year-old girl in Mangaluru

Man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 year-old girl

The child is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police have arrested a man from Bihar on the charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a two-year-old child and later trying to murder the child by dumping her in a fish tank where fish is processed for drying, in Mangaluru South Police Station jusridiction.

The arrested is Chandan. The child is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Explaining the incident, he said that about 70 to 80 people from Bihar were engaged in cutting the fish and drying it, in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru South police station. The parents of the child were also engaged in the same work. On Sunday too they had worked till 4 pm and later went for purchase. When they returned back, the child was missing.

During the search, the child was found lying unconscious inside the tank and was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The sexual assault incident came to light in the hospital when the doctors were treating the child, said the Commissioner.

During the course of investigation, the police realised that a man had taken the child and took him to custody.  During the interrogation, he had confessed to the police about committing the crime.

 

