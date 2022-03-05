Man booked for giving triple talaq to his wife

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 05 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 23:07 ist

The police have booked a man under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife. 

According to police, the accused is identified as Mohammed Yusuf (45) of Tenka Yermal. He had uttered the word 'talaq' thrice to his wife Shahnaz.

The couple has a child. Yusuf and Shahnaz had been married for 15 years. Yusuf is said to have started harassing his wife after one and a half years of marriage, demanding dowry.

Yusuf used to kick Shahnaz out of the house for failing to bring dowry. Shahnaz, who had been subjected to mental torture by Yusuf, couldn't take it any longer and eventually decided to return to her maternal home and work abroad, said the police.

Yusuf waylaid Shahnaz's father, Usman, near Gundibail on February 25 and told him that he was giving triple talaq to his daughter and uttered it verbally three times while Shahnaz was present with her father.

Yusuf also threatened Usman with death if he told anyone about his actions. Yusuf also informed Usman that he had married another woman from Krishnapura.

Shahnaz later filed a complaint with the police. 

