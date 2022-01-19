Man booked for threatening woman

The Bellare police have registered a complaint against a man for allegedly threatening a woman with dire consequences for filing a case against him with the police.

According to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the accused Ajith alias Arogya, a resident of Bellare, had allegedly forcibly entered a house and tried to outrage the modesty of a woman in the house on January 16.

It is said that Ajith was behaving like he had lost his mental balance.

Having realised the health condition of the accused, the victim woman had asked the police not to take legal action against him.

Instead, she had asked the police to warn Ajith.

Later, his friends arrived at the police station and took him along with them, after promising the police that he will be provided counselling after informing his parents.

In fact, Ajith had assaulted one Marshal D’Souza on January 14 and a case was registered against him.

In the meantime, Ajith has posted a video levelling allegations against Bellare police of assaulting him.

The SP said that presently Ajit is admitted to Puttur Government Hospital. Further action would be taken as per his statement.

The CCTV camera at Bellare police station is functioning, he added.