Man dies in self-immolation bid in Mangaluru

It is said that the couple had certain unresolved disputes, which made the deceased take an extreme step

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 20 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 14:27 ist
A 33-year-old man who immolated himself succumbed to the injuries sustained, at Konaje police station limits on Sunday.

According to Commissioner of Police, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased is Harsha. He had poured petrol over himself and also on his wife. He had suffered 75 per cent burn injuries. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to the injuries sustained. As his wife had come aside when he poured petrol, she is safe.

It is said that the couple had certain unresolved disputes, which made him take an extreme step. His wife is said to be seven months pregnant. A case has been registered.

