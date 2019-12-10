Man gets 5-yr SI for sexual assault on minor

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday sentenced a man from Assam to five years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Judge B R Pallavi, who is also the special judge for POCSO Act cases, held Athiqur Rehman Laskar guilty, under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 10 of the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting the girl.

The court sentenced the accused to five years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The accused will have to undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The incident occurred on June 24, 2018. The Panambur police had registered a case based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

The judge ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay suitable compensation to the girl. Out of Rs 5,000 fine imposed on the accused, Rs 3,000 will have to be paid to the girl.

Special public prosecutor C Venkataramana Swamy said 20 witnesses had deposed before the court during the trial.