Man killed in elephant attack near Titimati

A person who was returning after purchasing essential commodities was attacked by an elephant near Titimati on Friday. The deceased is Nanu (60).

The incident has taken place near the main road. The wild elephant has moved on Devamacchi Road, said the people.

As the purchase of essential items is permitted between 6 am and 10 am, the people from the tribal hamlet have to walk to Titimati, covering four kilometres, in the early morning. After buying essentials, they have to go to work. Hence, they leave their home early.