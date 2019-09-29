Mangaluru Dasara begins on a colourful note

Mangaluru Dasara was launched on a colourful note with the consecration of the idol of Goddess Sharada at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple here, on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp to mark the ‘Navaratri Utsav’ along with Mangaluru Dasara.

The idol of the Goddess Sharada was taken out in a procession on the premises of the Kudroli Temple, amid the beating of drums, and consecrated at the Shree Gokarnanatha Kalyana Mantapa at the temple. The bejewelled idol of Goddess Sharada, playing veena and clad in a saree, was the cynosure of all the eyes. A group of artistes performing ‘Huli Vesha’ led the procession of the idol.

Along with the idol of Goddess Sharada, the idols of Goddesses Navadurga — Shailaputhri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghata, Kooshmanda, Siddidathri, Mahagowri, Mahakali, Kathyayini and Skanda Matha, and Lord Ganesha were also been installed.

The rituals began with ‘Guruprarthana’, followed by ‘Punyaha Homa’, ‘Navakalashabhisheka’ and ‘Kalasa Prathishtapana’. As is the practice, the puja was offered to the idol of Lord Ganapathi.

The Mangaluru Dasara will conclude with a grand procession on the day of Vijaya Dashami with the immersion of Navadurga and Sharada idols at Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple pond. The streets of Mangaluru is already illuminated for Dasara celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr P S Harsha said that Mangaluru Dasara was unique which reflects spirit of the people of the region. “Let the festival usher in peace and harmony in the society.”

On security for the festival, he said that police had chalked out elaborate security to ensure safety of the people.

Navaratri celebrations also began at Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Mangaladevi temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple and Bhagavathi Temple in Kudroli.