Mangaluru man tests negative for Nipah virus

The sample of a 25-year-old man who suspected that he might have contracted the Nipah virus has tested negative for the virus, DK DC Dr Rajendra K V said.

The man hailing from Karwar was working in a unit that was manufacturing RT-PCR and Nipah kits in Goa.

He had developed a slight fever after he got drenched in the rain while riding back to his native place from Goa.

After he reported on his Nipah suspicion, he was isolated at the district Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and the samples were sent to NIV in Pune.

