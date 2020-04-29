Mangaluru: Medical students stranded in Malaysia appeal for help

Two MBBS fourth-year students from Kasturba Medical College (KMC)-Mangaluru, who are stranded in Malaysia, have appealed to government to help them return to India via a video.
Mahima Gupta and Naveen Mallya had enrolled for a month-long surgery elective course as a part of their course at the International Medical University, in Malaysia.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
They landed in Malaysia on March 12 and had booked tickets to return on April 9. However, Malaysia announced the lockdown on March 17 and they had to abandon their plans on returning to India.
In the video, Mallya said, “It is more than a month since the announcement of the lockdown. We are finding it difficult here mentally and financially. It is a burden to pay the rent as well. When government is planning to get back stranded Indians in foreign countries, I appeal to them on helping us to return. There are many Kannadigas stranded in Malayasia.”
A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million
Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study
BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching
COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'
Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa
Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets