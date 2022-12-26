Mangaluru: MIA steps up vigil against Covid-19

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), abiding by the latest guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the wake of current Covid-19 situation globally, has put together measures to curb the spread of the virus.

In line with the latest guidelines brought into effect from Saturday, two per cent of all international passengers arriving at the airport will undergo random post-arrival sample collection at the airport.

Also Read | India logs 196 Covid cases in past 24 hours

The airline will identify such passengers and their staff will guide them to a dedicated area at the international arrival hall where samples will be collected. Passengers are permitted to leave the airport after providing their samples. The laboratory will make provisions to send the digital copy of test results to the passengers directly. The lab will also share the daily report with Airport Health Organisation (APHO) and airport authorities .

The sample collection facility for international passengers is in the international arrival hall in the pre-immigration area abutting the APHO swab collection counter. The testing facility is available round the clock, free of cost for passengers whom the airline has randomly selected.

MIA has appointed an ICMR approved and NABL accredited laboratory for collection of samples and subsequent testing. The airport has made provision for a registration counter and sampling booth respectively for the Covid-19 testing process.

According to Karnataka health department,of the three international flights with 413 passengers which arrived at the airport, nine passengers were tested for Covid-19 and they have tested negative.