M'luru cops seize 154 vehicles over lockdown violation

Mangaluru police seize 154 vehicles for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 03 2020, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 09:50 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH Photo)

The Mangaluru city police have seized a total of 154 vehicles for violating the lockdown rules in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction. According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the authorities had clamped Section 144 across the district for effective implementation of lockdown. However several motorists were seen moving on the roads unnecessarily.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Commissioner of Police has appealed to people to comply with instructions.

Vehicles operating in violation of the magisterial order would be seized by the police , he warned.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 