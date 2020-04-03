Mangaluru police seize 154 vehicles for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules

The Mangaluru city police have seized a total of 154 vehicles for violating the lockdown rules in Mangaluru Commissionerate jurisdiction. According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the authorities had clamped Section 144 across the district for effective implementation of lockdown. However several motorists were seen moving on the roads unnecessarily.

The Commissioner of Police has appealed to people to comply with instructions.

Vehicles operating in violation of the magisterial order would be seized by the police , he warned.

