Masjid Jamaats to organise drive against drug addiction

Concerned over the alarming rise in the peddling of drugs and drug abuse in Dakshina Kannada, Masjid Jamaats have initiated a campaign for a society free from addiction.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, Bearys’ Group Chairman Syed Mohammed Beary said mosques in Dakshina Kannada will run a campaign across the district to fight against addiction.

“The focus will be on educating the parents, the students and the youth on the issue and create an awareness in every family under their jurisdiction. The 100-day campaign will include a series of awareness programmes involving all the Masjid Jamaats and committees across the region. The drive will be held under the guidance and supervision of Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar and Bekal Ibrahim Musliyar, two prominent Qazis of the region,” he said.

Counseling addicts

He said that there are 900 masjids in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

“The Jamaats in each masjid and moulvi are known to the community members. The moulvis have knowledge on the drug addicts in the community. Through the moulvis, it has been decided to counsel the addicts and bring them to the mainstream of the society,” he explained.

He reminded that temples, mosques, churches and all similar places revered by the masses can play a great role in educating the masses and making the entire society vigilant against the devastating epidemic of addiction.

“During the Friday prayer, the moulvis in the mosques in their address will create awareness among the youth on the ill-effects of drugs and how to come out the menace. In the second phase, we will get volunteers from NGOs or ourselves depute volunteers to counsel the drug addicts and bring them back to the mainstream of the society,” he explained.

There are plans to set up a de-addiction centre for drug addicts in the future, the chairman added.

Rise in addiction

Syed Mohammed Beary said the number of students and youth falling prey to the menace is rising rapidly.

“The district and city police have initiated various campaigns and drives against drugs and have been on a constant state of alert. Several voluntary organisations have also been doing their bit to curb the menace. In spite of all such efforts, the lack of awareness among the masses, the youth and their parents has resulted in the situation going out of control,” he pointed out.

He said that the district and city police have offered their full cooperation to the campaign. “There are plans to impart skill training for the youth from the community, so that they are employed and do not fall prey to drug peddling for source of income,” he added.