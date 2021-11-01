Mass marriage on December 12

Mass marriage on December 12

DHNS, Madikeri,
  Nov 01 2021
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 01:11 ist

Kodlipet Vidya Samsthe, Halasinamarada Gauramma, Sri Shanthamallappa PU College and Kodlipet Janapara Vedike will organise a free mass marriage programme on December 12, said Vidya Samsthe president and advocate H S Chandramouli.

The pandemic has devastated several families who are in financial distress. Several marriages had been postponed. Hence, a mass marriage is being organised, he told reporters.

The last date to submit applications for the same is November 20. The bride and groom will be given dhoti, peta, saree, a blouse piece and a golden taali.  

The programme will be held in the presence of Suthur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Mahaswami and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami.  

Mass marriage
Kodlipet Vidya Samsthe
Kodlipet Janapara Vedike
Kodagu

