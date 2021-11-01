Mass marriage on December 12

Kodlipet Vidya Samsthe, Halasinamarada Gauramma, Sri Shanthamallappa PU College and Kodlipet Janapara Vedike will organise a free mass marriage programme on December 12, said Vidya Samsthe president and advocate H S Chandramouli.

The pandemic has devastated several families who are in financial distress. Several marriages had been postponed. Hence, a mass marriage is being organised, he told reporters.

The last date to submit applications for the same is November 20. The bride and groom will be given dhoti, peta, saree, a blouse piece and a golden taali.

The programme will be held in the presence of Suthur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Mahaswami and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami.