MCC polls: Banner urging road repair comes up

Close on the heels of the State Election Commission announcing the schedule for elections for Mangaluru City Corporation council and enforcing the model code of conduct, banners have come up demanding quality roads at the MCC jurisdiction.

One banner put up at Maryhill has sent a strict warning to the political parties; “No vote for you until you show progress in my city.”

The banner read, “MCC election is nearing. Dear candidates, come to seek votes in the locality only after having repaired the stretch from Maryhill Mount Carmel to Sri Venkataramana Temple. We will not vote for you to enjoy the benefits of the government. Show us development works before seeking votes.”

“Repair the roads just like the way it is done on the eve of the visit of the chief minister or the prime minister. No vote for you until you show progress in my city,” reads the banner.

According to residents, the stretch from Maryhill-Sri Venkatramana Temple is in a pathetic condition and was not asphalted for many years.