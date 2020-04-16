Measures to fill SPRs in Permude, Padur

Measures to fill SPRs in Permude, Padur

“We are going the extra mile to meet India’s energy security inspite of #Covid-19 challenge. More crude oil cargoes, at low prices, are lined up to reach Mangalore port during April and early May to completely fill the Mangalore and Padur Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs),” tweeted Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPN).  

The cavern with two chambers at Permude Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) has the capacity to store a total of 1.5 MMT crude oil. Each chamber can store 0.75 MMT of crude oil. The Padur SPR has a storing capacity of 2.5 MMT. This cavern is being inter-linked through an underground pipeline with the Permude SPR.

Taking advantage of the low crude prices, ISPRL began filling India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to enhance the energy security of the nation. IOCL, BPCL and HPCL apart from MRPL are associated in this exercise to fill the three SPRs located at Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur, said a tweet of ISPRL.

