Mega Lok Adalat on Aug 14

Mega Lok Adalat on August 14

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 25 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 22:30 ist
District Legal Services Authority secretary N Subramanya during a preparatory meeting heldat Virajpet Bar Association. Credit: special arrangement

Cooperation of officials, public prosecutors and lawyers is important to solve legal disputes amicably through the medium of Lok Adalat, opined District Legal Services Authority member secretary N Subramanya.

He was speaking during a preparatory meeting on the upcoming Mega Lok Adalat to be held on August 14.

He said that the insurance companies should provide suitable compensation to the injured or the relatives of deceased persons, as per the directions of the High Court.

District Second Additional and Sessions Judge S R Shivaputra Dindal said the clients can save time and money by solving issues through mutual discussion.

Senior Civil Judge M G Lokesh presided over the programme.

Judge N V Konappa, Virajpet Bar Association president I R Pramod, Association honorary secretary M K Dinesh were also present.

