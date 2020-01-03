Minister promises development of Birur rly station

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi meets the public during his visit to Birur Railway Station.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that a meeting will be convened shortly to discuss the comprehensive development of Birur Railway Station.

He was speaking after inspecting the facilities at the railway station on Thursday.

A delegation led by Birur Rudramuni Shivacharya Swami submitted a memorandum to the minister on the occasion.

The memorandum said that several express trains do not have a stoppage at Birur. A VIP lounge should also be opened at the railway station. A lift facility should be installed to reach the platforms. Stoppages should be provided for Yasvanthpura-Pandarapura, Shivamogga-Yasvanthpura Janshatabdi Express, Mysore-Varanasi Express, Yasvanthpura- Bikaner Express, Yasvanthpura-Hubballi Weekly Express, Yasvanthpura-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samparka Kranti Express, Yasvanthpura-Chandigarh Samparka Kranti Express, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express. There is no roof shelter for the platforms.

Reacting to the appeal, Suresh Angadi said that stoppages for trains will be discussed.

