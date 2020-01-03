Minister promises development of Birur rly station

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that a meeting will be convened shortly to discuss the comprehensive development of Birur Railway Station.

He was speaking after inspecting the facilities at the railway station on Thursday.

A delegation led by Birur Rudramuni Shivacharya Swami submitted a memorandum to the minister on the occasion.

The memorandum said that several express trains do not have a stoppage at Birur. A VIP lounge should also be opened at the railway station. A lift facility should be installed to reach the platforms. Stoppages should be provided for Yasvanthpura-Pandarapura, Shivamogga-Yasvanthpura Janshatabdi Express, Mysore-Varanasi Express, Yasvanthpura- Bikaner Express, Yasvanthpura-Hubballi Weekly Express, Yasvanthpura-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samparka Kranti Express, Yasvanthpura-Chandigarh Samparka Kranti Express, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Express. There is no roof shelter for the platforms.

Reacting to the appeal, Suresh Angadi said that stoppages for trains will be discussed.