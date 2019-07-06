Mixed reaction for budget in Udupi

Union Budget has concentrated on middle class families. It is for the poor and the middle class, who can now own a house. The budget is one of the best in the history of the country, Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) President Krishna Rao Kodancha said.

“The budget has extended pension benefit to retail traders with annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore which is a welcome move. There is also a lot of scope for employment generation.”

District Congress Committee President Ashok Kodavur said the budget had failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“The budget has nothing for farmers and labourers.”

JD(S) President Yogish Shetty said the hike in excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel was sheer injustice.

He added that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the state, has offered nothing to Karnataka.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat declared that budget was an outstanding one as it has been prepared keeping in mind all classes of people.

“It has also put a strong foundation for the greater economy of the country.”

CPI(M) leader Balakrishna Shetty said that the budget was another fake attempt to lure the people with false assurances.

“The budget is utter failure,” he alleged and added that the budget in turn would only help the rich.