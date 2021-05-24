MLA Appachu Ranjan promises funds for Covid-free wards

Food kits will be distributed to the financially less privileged families which have been infected with Covid-19 in Madikeri town, said MLA M P Appachu Ranjan.

Speaking during a meeting with the CMC members on Monday, he said that around 150 families in the town have been infected with Covid-19.

The food kits will contain 10 kg rice, 1 kg tur dal, 1 litre edible oil, half a kg of spices and salt. The kits will be provided by the end of the month, he said.

He also said that an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be released from his MLA LAD funds, towards Covid-19 free ward, in CMC limits.

Appachu stressed following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

The CMC members should create awareness among the public, he added.

“Those who are in home quarantine should not step outside their houses. In case of problems, they should get admitted to the Covid Care Centre,” he said.

He requested the vendors to get themselves tested and to display their Covid-19 negative certificate while selling vegetables, fruits and other essential items.

The MLA directed the CMC officials to make preparations to tackle the monsoon.

People residing in the regions prone to floods should shift to the locations identified by the administration, he added.

MLC Sunil Subramani advised the people to cooperate with the medical staff who work day and night for the treatment of patients.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that Covid-19 tests are being conducted in Ashwini Hospital, Urban Health Centre in Mahadevapet and the Designated Covid Hospital. Also, two transit teams are operating in the district.

DySP Dinesh Kumar felt a need to take measures in decreasing the density of traffic in Madikeri town.

CMC Commissioner S V Ramdas said that 150 traders have undergone the Covid-19 test on Monday.

One of the 123 people who were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test has tested positive, while 27 people have undergone RT-PCR tests. The results of which are awaited.

CMC members Mahesh Jaini, Umesh Subramani, Arun Shetty, Appanna, Savitha Rakesh, Shwetha, Ramesh, Rajesh Yallappa, Amin Mohisin, Kalavati, Bashir and others took part in the meeting. Tahsildar Mahesh was also present.