MLA inspects 'rajakaluve' work

Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty inspected the ongoing work on 'rajakaluve' at Surathkal.

Dr Shetty said the work on removing silt from Rajakaluve and other works are taken up at a total cost of Rs one crore. “The desilting work will prevent artificial flooding during the monsoon,” he said.

To a query on vegetable and fruit vendors facing inconveniences with the rainfall at APMC yard in Baikamapady, he said basic facilities will be provided to vendors to ensure that they do not face any inconveniences during monsoon.

The work on handing over godowns to the merchants is in progress, he told.

Earlier, the MLA distributed grocery kits to autorickshaw drivers and owners at a programme organised in Surathkal Bantara Sangha hall.