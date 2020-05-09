MLA inspects 'rajakaluve' work

MLA inspects 'rajakaluve' work

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 09 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 22:00 ist
MLA Dr Y Bharath Shety inspects the work on 'rajakaluve' in Surathkal.

Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty inspected the ongoing work on 'rajakaluve' at Surathkal.

Dr Shetty said the work on removing silt from Rajakaluve and other works are taken up at a total cost of Rs one crore. “The desilting work will prevent artificial flooding during the monsoon,” he said.

To a query on vegetable and fruit vendors facing inconveniences with the rainfall at APMC yard in Baikamapady, he said basic facilities will be provided to vendors to ensure that they do not face any inconveniences during monsoon.

The work on handing over godowns to the merchants is in progress, he told.

Earlier, the MLA distributed grocery kits to autorickshaw drivers and owners at a programme organised in Surathkal Bantara Sangha hall.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MLA
rajakaluve
work
Bharath Shetty
Surathkal

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 