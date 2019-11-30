MLA seeks report on govt land in villages

MLA Umanath Kotian directed officials from the revenue department to submit a detailed report on government land available in all the villages coming under Moodbidri Assembly Constituency.

The MLA who was presiding over the quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes organised at Nethravathi Hall in Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat premises on Saturday, expressed his displeasure with officials for failing to furnish details on the available government land.

He said 10 acres of land should be earmarked in all the villages to provide sites for the siteless. Land should also be identified for solid waste management unit and crematorium.

Even ten cents of land is not available to be distributed among the poor while the rich and influential have encroached acres of government land, said the MLA.

Moodbidri tahsildar Anitha Lakshmi said 4,018 applications under 94 C of Karnataka Land Revenue Act seeking regularisation of houses on government land was submitted in Moodbidri taluk.

Title deeds had been distributed to 382 applicants. As the land of 1,762 applicants were within the deemed forest, the applications were not cleared. The revenue inspectors report is awaited for 179 applications, she added.

As many as 2,892 applications under 94CC of Karnataka Land Revenue Act was submitted. Title deeds have been given to 466 applicants. As many as 686 applications had been rejected, she said.

The MLA said that borewells were sunk under different schemes of the government, but exorbitant bills were generated for sinking borewells at few places.

The officials should be vigilant to ensure that there is no misuse of resources, he stressed.