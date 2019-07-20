M'luru-Bengaluru train cancelled following landslides

Following landslides and loose soil along with slurry covering railway track between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road Railway station, the train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru and Karwar has been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

To ensure the safety of passengers, the railways have decided to cancel /partial cancel/ divert train services, said Satish, Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Sr PRO South Western Railway Mysuru Division,

Train No 16575. Yasvantpur to Mangaluru Jn. express journey commencing on July 21 is cancelled. Train No 16576. Mangalore Jn to Yasvantpur express journey commencing on July 22 is cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No 16513 KSR Bengaluru to Karwar express train Journey commencing on Saturday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru central to Karwar.

Train No16514 Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on July 21 is partially cancelled between Karwar to Mangaluru Central.

Diversion of Trains

Train No 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express journey commencing on Saturday is diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur Jn instead of via Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru.

Train No.16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express journey commencing on Saturday is diverted to run via Shoranur Jn, Palghat, Salem, Jolarpettai instead of via Mangaluru, Sakleshpura, Hassan, Mysuru.