More relaxations announced in Kodagu

Kodagu district which is currently under the green zone with respect to the Covid-19 situation has been provided with more relaxations by the district administration, along with certain conditions.

As per the recent notification by Kodagu district administration, the relaxed areas and restricted areas are as follows:

Shops can be opened between 7 am and 5 pm, on all days in a week. Social distancing should be strictly maintained.

Liquor shops can be opened on all days of the week between 9 am and 5 pm. However, liquor outlets located in the border of the district cannot operate.

Religious, political, social, sports, educational and cultural events are not to be conducted.

Medical shops can remain open round the clock. Except for medical and other emergency services, the movement of the public is prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am.

Taxis, government and private buses can operate between 7 am and 7 pm. The passengers should not exceed 50% of the seating capacity of the vehicle. Autorickshaws can ferry only one passenger.

All people should wear masks while coming out of their houses. A minimum of one-meter distance should be maintained from person to person. Violation of these rules will attract a fine of Rs 100.

Persons above 65 years of age, ailing persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age, should not step out of their houses. Not more than 20 people are allowed to gather at marriages, funerals and other social gatherings.